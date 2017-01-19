Jan 19 CSL Ltd drove gains in the
Australian benchmark on Thursday, surging after it upgraded its
annual profit guidance, while materials and financials also
added to the uptrend.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2 percent, or 9.946
points, to 5,688.7 by 0154 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent
in the previous session.
"I think CSL's upgrade is the main driver today, combined
with some support from resources stocks," said Bill Keenan,
general manager of direct equities research at Lonsec.
CSL Ltd, a global biotech company, jumped by up to 10.8
percent to its highest in more than four months, and recording
its biggest intraday gain in close to 10 years. The company
raised its FY17 NPAT forecast in a range of about 18 percent to
20 percent at constant currency, from 11 percent earlier.
Healthcare stocks rose as much as 5.4 percent to
their highest in close to three months, while recording the
biggest percentage gain since December 2008.
Local miners rose significantly despite an overnight
drop in Chinese iron ore futures, although they were supported
by steadying copper prices.
"I don't think gains in basic material stocks today is
commodity related. It is probably portfolio rebalancing into
resources," Keenan said. "I think they (investors) are just
positioning themselves ahead of the earnings season."
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd rose as
much as 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent respectively, while
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd rose by up to 2.8 percent.
The overnight dip in oil prices dragged energy stocks
down as much as 0.6 percent. Gold stocks fell
2.4 percent to record its biggest intraday drop in more than two
weeks as gold prices fell on a strengthening dollar.
Bega Cheese Ltd was the top performer on the main
index rising up to 13.6 percent after announcing the purchase of
most of Mondelez International's Australia and New
Zealand grocery and cheese business for A$460 million ($345.05
million).
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
7,056.29 at 0154 GMT, with gains in utilities and healthcare
offset by declines in industrials and consumer discretionary
stocks.
Meridian Energy Ltd was the top gainer on the index
while casino operator Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd
weighed on the index most.
($1 = 1.3332 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Anusha Ravindranath; Editing by Eric Meijer)