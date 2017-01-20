Jan 20 Australian shares fell on Friday,
pressured by weakness on Wall Street as investors cut back on
exposure to riskier assets before U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's inauguration, with financials and resources sectors
leading losses in Sydney.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 pct, or 35.284
points, to 5,656.9 by 0124 GMT. The benchmark is on track to
fall 1.1 pct on the week.
"Markets are down on profit-taking and we have a negative
lead from Wall Street... financials and resources have had a
really strong run," said Bill Keenan, general manager of direct
equities research at Lonsec.
"Markets are also waiting to see what comes out of Donald
Trump's inaugural address."
The three major U.S stock indexes closed lower as investors
backed off from risky assets ahead of Trump's inauguration on
Friday, with financials weighing most on the S&P 500.
Trump's promises of tax cuts, bank deregulation and
infrastructure spending had boosted U.S. markets after his
November victory, especially financials, and this trickled down
into the Australian markets.
The Australian benchmark has gained 10.4 percent since Nov 9
as of Thursday's close, while financials rose 14.5
percent and miners added 11.8 percent.
Financials fell for a fourth straight session, down
as much as 1.4 percent to its lowest in five weeks. The "Big
Four" banks were at more than one-month low levels and were the
main drags on the benchmark index.
Miners dropped as much as 1.3 percent, their biggest
intraday decline in four weeks, with base metals and iron ore
prices falling.
BHP Billiton Ltd slipped over 1 percent, after it
said on Thursday that its Samarco joint venture with Vale SA
agreed with Brazilian prosecutors on a June 30
deadline to settle billions of dollars in compensation claims
stemming from an iron ore mine disaster in 2015.
Rio Tinto Ltd fell about 1.5 percent.
In contrast, Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd rose about
3 percent after it reported just over 7 percent rise in
international passengers in December. Biotech giant
CSL Ltd extended its rally, up 3 percent to an over
5-month highs after upgrading its annual profit forecast on
Thursday.
China's fourth-quarter GDP and December industrial
production figures are expected later in the day.
China is Australia's top trading partner, led by sizable
earnings from resources exports.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.1
percent or 9.22 points, to 7,053.14 at 0124 GMT, with losses
led by financials and industrials.
NZ-listed stock of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd was the worst performer, while Auckland
International Airport Ltd weighed most on the index.
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Suhail Hassan Bhat; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)