Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted
by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold
prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.4 percent, 23.228
points, higher at 5,634.2 by 0057 GMT.
The dollar fell on Monday as investors spooked by Donald
Trump's protectionist views shifted away from riskier assets,
resulting in lower bond yields and higher gold and copper
prices.
The ASX mining index comprising of major copper and
gold miners, gained 1.5 percent in early trade, with Bluescope
Steel and BHP Billiton contributing the most
to the broader index.
Gains in base metal prices across European markets is
lending support to miners including BHP, said Tony Farnham, an
economist with Patersons Securities, adding that BHP is
reflecting the rally it had in U.S. last night.
BHP Billiton added 0.8 percent, tracking a one-percent gain
in its U.S. ADRs, while Bluescope Steel rose as much as
8.5 percent to a six-year high, after it raised its first-half
earnings forecast by about 18 percent.
Following the lead, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals
Group each added over 1.3 percent.
The healthcare sector, which makes up more than six percent
of the broader index, also saw gains, with Resmed Inc's
Sydney-listed shares rising 7.6 percent to their
highest in four months.
The San Diego, California-based company's U.S. shares
rose 8.5 pct at $69 after hours, after it reported
better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted profit and revenue.
Heavyweight CSL Ltd rose half a percent, its third
session of gains in last four. The company upgraded its forecast
for FY17 last week.
Financials stocks saw some early selling before reversing
their direction towards positive territory.
"People saw a run-up in financials and now they are asking
what have we got to justify buying them even more. And that is
the challenge," Farnham said.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National
Australia Bank overcame early losses to rise over 0.6
percent each.
Fund manager Challenger Ltd and investment bank
Macquarie Group also provided support, rising as much
as 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent, or 20.27 points, to 7,047.58.
Losses were led by materials and industrial stocks, with
Fletcher Building Ltd falling 1.4 percent while
Auckland International Airport down 1.2 percent.
Telcos saw some losses, with Spark New Zealand
falling about half a percent.
(Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat; Additional Reporting by
Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)