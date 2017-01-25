Jan 25 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday,
bolstered by gains in materials and financials, while gold
stocks suffered as the U.S. dollar stabilised after several days
of losses.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 percent, or 16.1
points to 5,666.20 by 0106 GMT.
"The Australian market is tracking gains from Wall Street,
and there were also some good leads from the oil sector," said
Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG Markets.
U.S. stocks recovered strongly after Monday's dip and the
S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs in a broad
rally as investors shifted focus to U.S. corporate earnings from
Trump's protectionist stance on trade.
"We also saw a jump back in bond yields which is healthy for
the financial sector over in the U.S.," said Lucas.
Locally, Australian consumer prices rose by less than
expected last quarter while annual core inflation stayed stuck
at an all-time low, keeping alive the risk of yet another cut in
interest rates.
"I don't see a rate hike, neither do I see a rate cut for
next 12 months from January to December," Lucas added.
The ASX financial index was up 0.7 percent, with the
"Big Four" Aussie banks rising 0.6 percent to 1 percent.
The Australian metals & mining index gained as much
as 1.7 percent, to its highest since September 2014.
BHP Billiton rose 1.8 percent, after it reported
strong second quarter earnings, hitting its highest since June
2015.
The miner said it was on track to meet its fiscal 2017 iron
ore production target of 265 million-275 million tonnes.
Rival miner Rio Tinto rose almost 3 percent to its
highest in 29 months.
Rio agreed to sell its Australian unit Coal & Allied
Industries Ltd to Chinese government-controlled Yancoal
Australia Ltd for up to $2.45 billion in cash.
Shares of Yancoal Australia were up 4.2 percent.
Meanwhile gold stocks took a hit after two straight gaining
days, with Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources
and Evolution Mining falling 1.1 percent to 2
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained
marginally, supported by healthcare and industrial stocks.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd rose 1.4
percent, while Auckland International Airport Ltd was
up 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat; Editing by Eric Meijer)