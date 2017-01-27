Jan 27 Financial shares led gains on the
Australian stock market on Friday as trading resumed after a
holiday, while materials were dragged down by lower base metal
and gold prices.
As the market was closed for Australia Day on Thursday,
investors played catch-up after the Dow Jones Industrial Average
topped 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.7 percent, or 38.786
points, to 5,710.3 at 0159 GMT, and was on track to rise 1
percent for the week - which would be its first advance in three
weeks.
"We are catching up with that respectable rally of Wall
Street," said Paterson Securities economist Tony Farnham.
Wall Street held steady on Thursday.
Australia's financial stocks have rallied since Donald
Trump's election victory, with investors betting fiscal stimulus
and deregulation will trigger inflation and stoke a rise in
interest rates.
The financial index gained as much as 1.6 percent,
with the "Big Four" banks leading gains.
"Combination of local investors less nervous about the
outlook for banks... and offshore interests from a currency
perspective who have to find some way to invest those funds is
pushing up local financials," Farnham said.
Westpac Banking Corp rose as much as 2.0 percent,
and National Australia Bank Ltd was up 2.5 percent.
Gold stocks lost as much as 6.0 percent to hit their
lowest since Jan. 5, as a strengthening dollar and improving
appetite for risk assets dragged it to a two-week low.
Newcrest Mining Ltd, Northern Star Resources Ltd
and Evolution Mining Ltd were among the worst
performers.
Miners also suffered from declines in most base
metal prices, especially copper. BHP Billiton Ltd
shed more than 2 percent.
"People are worried about what is happening with global
trade, particularly with Mexico, and what could potentially
happen to China," said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio
strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.
The White House on Thursday floated the idea of a border tax
on goods from Mexico to pay for a wall on the U.S. border,
deepening tensions between the neighbours.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
7,114.33 at 0159 GMT, with utilities and healthcare offsetting
gains in telecom and industrials. The index is on track to rise
for the sixth straight week.
Contact Energy Ltd fell to an over 16-week low
after posting a decline in December monthly sales.
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Anusha Ravindranath; Editing by Richard Borsuk)