Feb 17 Low iron ore and copper prices weighed on
Australian basic materials shares on Friday, taking the ASX 200
index 0.23 percent or 13.11 points lower to 5,800 at
0113 GMT. The index rose 0.1 percent on Thursday.
"Materials and energy have been outperforming for a while,
so today's performance is a correction in what's been a strong
period for the mining sector", said Damien Hennessy, co-founder
of Heuristic Investment Systems.
Chinese iron ore futures slid more than 2 percent on
Thursday.
"There's a lot of uncertainty around where the price of iron
ore should be, it was being picked up by a rise in demand and
supply disruptions and restrictions particularly out of China".
Global miner BHP Billiton shed 1.7 percent, as
management and worker positions in a strike at its Escondida
copper mine in Chile, the world's largest mine, remain distant.
Rio Tinto dropped 1.9 percent.
Healthcare stocks were the second biggest losers on the
index, with Ansell and CSL dropping as much as
2.7 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.
Energy stocks mirrored their Wall Street peers, with the
benchmark energy index dropping 0.9 percent, on track
for its fourth losing session.
Electricity generator Origin Energy dropped to
its lowest in more than a month, shedding about 3 percent.
Virgin Australia also fell about 1.3 percent after
posting a 48-percent fall in its first-half underlying pre-tax
earnings.
The ASX financial index rose to its highest in more
than a month before paring most of the gains, as a strong
advance by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was
offset by health insurer Medibank which lost as much as
5.7 percent during the day.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group clocked its biggest
percentage gain in more than two months after its first quarter
cash profit rose 31 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1
percent or 7.78 points to 7092.2.
Manufacturing activity dipped in January from the previous
month, a survey showed on Friday.
Healthcare, telecom and utilities were the worst performers
on the index.
Retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare shed
as much as 1.2 percent.
Electricity provider Meridian Energy lost as much
as 1.1 percent, dropping to its lowest in a month and
potentially facing a fifth losing session.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Hanna Paul; Editing by Eric Meijer)