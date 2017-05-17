May 17 Weak bank stocks pushed Australian shares
down on Wednesday while poor wage growth data and a dip in
consumer confidence dampened sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1 percent, or 59.718
points to 5790.8, its lowest since March 28, at 0319 GMT. The
benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
Financial stocks accounted for more than half of Wednesday's
losses with the ASX 200 Financials (GIC) sinking 1.8
percent to its lowest in more than three months.
The "Big 4" banks retreated 1.3-1.8 percent, with National
Australia Bank extending losses as it got knocked down
to a three-month low after trading ex-dividend on Tuesday.
Westpac Banking Corp was set to trade ex-dividend
on Thursday.
As banks are starting to go ex-dividend, investors are
holding on to receive dividends. There are concerns that once
dividends are paid there will be pressure in the sector as
investors diversify holdings, said Michael McCarthy, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets.
"It could be selling ahead of the ex-dividend dates of ANZ
and Westpac."
Data released on Wednesday showed that Australia's wage
growth is stuck at record lows and that consumer confidence
index slipped in May, hurt by decreased confidence in property
prices and increased worries about family finances following the
federal budget.
Wesfarmers dropped over 1 percent after the retailer
abandoned plans to sell shares in Officeworks stationary
division, citing unfavourable market conditions. An initial
public offering (IPO) had been expected to raise A$1.5 billion
($1.11 billion).
A drop in U.S. futures due to rising tensions and concerns
around U.S. President Donald Trump also prompted the negative
sentiment in the bourse.
Resource stocks were the only part of the Australia market
in positive territory, led by gold shares, which rose as the
yellow metal hit a two-week high.
Newcrest Mining, which fell the past two sessions,
gained as much as 3.4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ticked up
0.04 percent, or 2.88 points to 7410.49.
Health care stocks dominated gains, led by Fisher & Paykel
Healthcare Corporation, which surged as much as 4.8
percent after ResMed dropped a complaint against the
medical device-maker at the U.S. International Trade Commission
(USITC).
Resmed had asked the trade body to stop Fisher & Paykel
Healthcare from importing its sleep masks into the U.S. stating
it was an infringement of patented technology.
($1 = 1.3486 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Hanna Paul; Additional reporting by Susan Mathew;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)