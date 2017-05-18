May 18 Australian shares fell on Thursday as
Westpac Banking Corp traded ex-dividend, posting its
worst day in nearly eleven months, while a slump in Wall Street
due to the worsening White House turmoil added to the gloom.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.3 percentage, or
77.2 points to 5,709.8 by 0330 GMT. The benchmark fell to its
lowest in 8 weeks at one point in the session. The bourse
slipped 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
All sectors were in the red with bank stocks accounting for
more than half of the losses on the benchmark.
The benchmark index of financial stocks sagged to
its lowest in over three months and was on track for a third day
of losses.
The country's second-biggest lender Westpac dived as much as
4.7 percent to a 6-month low as it traded ex-dividend.
"Our banks are quite stretched, with the ex-dividend cycle
and the effects of the bank tax. A lot of the economy is facing
real challenges," said Mathan Somasundaram, Market Portfolio
Strategist at Blue Ocean Equities, referring to a new tax on
banks in this month's federal budget.
"It's also a follow-on effect of what we're seeing out of
U.S. politics," he added.
Wall Street tumbled as concerns mounted over U.S. President
Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his tax, banking reforms
and infrastructure spending policies, following reports he
inerfered with a federal investigation.
Global miner BHP Billiton joined the top losers in
the bourse, falling 1.3 percent, at one point. Activist investor
Elliott Management said a meeting with BHP's chief executive
this week was 'constructive'. The fund is urging the miner to
make strategic changes.
The world's top fibre cement building materials maker James
Hardy Industries dropped as much as 5.7 percent to its
lowest in over a month despite reporting positive
results.
If the Fed keeps moving rates higher there will be pressure
on the U.S. housing cycle and the local housing cycle. So James
Hardie will be threatened at these multiples, said Somasundaram.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6
percent or 45.80 points to 7376.70. The index was set for its
biggest single-day fall in nearly 6 weeks despite reports of
growing consumer confidence in the country in May.
Materials and healthcare stocks led losses with Fletcher
Building, down as much as 3.1 percent among top losers
on the benchmark.
