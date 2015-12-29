SYDNEY, Dec 30 Australian shares were poised for another strong day on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with a commodity rally underpinning sentiment. Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, an 8.7-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 on Tuesday. The benchmark touched a one-month high in the last session to close 1.1 percent higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index reached a record high in early trade. The benchmark has gained 13 percent so far this year in contrast to its Australian cousin, down 2.6 percent. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by Larry King)