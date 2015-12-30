SYDNEY, Dec 31 Australian shares are poised for a cautious start in Thursday's abbreviated session, with a slide in oil prices likely to weigh on energy shares. Pointing to a negative opening, share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,276.0, a 43.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark is still nearly 3.0 percent higher this month, but is on track to end 2015 down more than 1.0 percent over the year as a whole. In contrast, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index has been making successive record highs. While the benchmark is a touch softer in early dealings at 6,311.52, it is up a whopping 13 percent this year, marking its fourth annual gain. In December alone, it is up more than 3 percent. Trading in New Zealand and Australia will end early at 0000 GMT and 0310 GMT respectively, ahead of the New Year Day holiday on Friday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kevin Liffey)