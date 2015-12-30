SYDNEY, Dec 31 Australian shares are poised for
a cautious start in Thursday's abbreviated session, with a slide
in oil prices likely to weigh on energy shares.
Pointing to a negative opening, share price index futures
fell 0.3 percent to 5,276.0, a 43.9-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark is still nearly 3.0 percent higher this month,
but is on track to end 2015 down more than 1.0 percent over the
year as a whole.
In contrast, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
has been making successive record highs.
While the benchmark is a touch softer in early dealings at
6,311.52, it is up a whopping 13 percent this year, marking its
fourth annual gain. In December alone, it is up more than 3
percent.
Trading in New Zealand and Australia will end early at 0000
GMT and 0310 GMT respectively, ahead of the New Year Day holiday
on Friday.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kevin Liffey)