MELBOURNE, Jan 5 Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Tuesday, dropping for a second day on worries
about the global fallout of slowing growth in China, with
resources stocks likely to lead the way down.
Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to
5,218.0, a 52.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close, pointing to a weaker opening. The benchmark
fell 0.5 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1
percent to 6,253.1 in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans)