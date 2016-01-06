SYDNEY, Jan 7 Australian shares look set for a fifth straight session of losses on Thursday after a steep drop in oil led other commodities lower and Wall Street indexes fell more than 1 percent. Crude oil prices plunged 6 percent on Wednesday and broke below $35 per barrel for the first time since 2004. Share price index futures were down a surprisingly small 0.1 percent but still trading at a 53-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.18 percent to 5,123.1 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Louise Ireland)