BRIEF-Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC
* Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC
SYDNEY, Jan 8 Australian shares are expected to fall for a sixth consecutive session on Friday as a tumbling oil price and concerns about volatility on the Chinese share market unnerve investors. The local share price index futures were down 63.0 points at 4,895.0, a 115.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Thursday, the benchmark dipped 112.8 points, or 2.2 percent, to 5,010.3, its biggest drop in three months. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 45.2 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,168.2 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC
MUMBAI, May 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that companies must be rated by at least two credit rating agencies to be eligible to issue debt under the country's partial credit enhancement programme.