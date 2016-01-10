SYDNEY, Jan 11 Australian shares are poised to extend losses on Monday, tracking a decline on Wall Street as concerns about China's slowing economy outweigh upbeat U.S. data. The local share price index futures fell 1.6 percent to 4,850.0, a 140.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close on Friday. The benchmark fell for a sixth straight session on Friday, its worst start to a year on record. Falling prices of iron ore, the nation's top export earner, are likely to create headwinds for resource stocks. Global miner BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs shares dropped 3.5 percent in the last session. For a full report, double click on .AXJO New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.5 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)