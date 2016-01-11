SYDNEY, Jan 12 Australian shares have a chance
to break an eight-session losing streak on Tuesday thanks to a
late bounce on Wall Street, though concerns over China's markets
and economy remain a wild card.
The local share price index futures were trading a
0.3 percent up on the previous close at 4,876.0.
Having lost 8 percent in as many trading days, analysts say
the index is deeply oversold on technical measures and due some
sort of bounce, if only temporarily.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kevin Liffey)