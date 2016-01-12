SYDNEY, Jan 13 Australian shares were expected
to open higher on Wednesday, firming for the first time in nine
sessions, though concerns over the Chinese economy and weak
commodity prices provided a ceiling to gains.
The local share price index futures rose 0.6
percent to 4,909.0, a 16.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent
on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.24
percent in early trade.
