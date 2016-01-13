MELBOURNE, Jan 14 Australian shares are set to renew their slide on Thursday following a deepening slump on Wall Street, after a brief respite on the back of China's better-than-expected trade data. Local share price index futures dropped 1.8 percent to 4,846.0, a large 141.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.26 percent on Wednesday, snapping a nine-session losing streak. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1 percent to 6,091.8 in early trade. Conglomerate Wesfarmers will be in the frame after it confirmed it was in talks to buy the UK's second-biggest home improvement and garden retailer, Homebase, from Home Retail for 340 million pounds ($490 million). Atlas Iron may also attract attention after the Australian Financial Review said commodities and mining giant Glencore had bought out one of Atlas's major debtholders. (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)