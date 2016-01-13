MELBOURNE, Jan 14 Australian shares are set to
renew their slide on Thursday following a deepening slump on
Wall Street, after a brief respite on the back of China's
better-than-expected trade data.
Local share price index futures dropped 1.8 percent
to 4,846.0, a large 141.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.26 percent
on Wednesday, snapping a nine-session losing streak.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1
percent to 6,091.8 in early trade.
Conglomerate Wesfarmers will be in the frame after
it confirmed it was in talks to buy the UK's second-biggest home
improvement and garden retailer, Homebase, from Home Retail
for 340 million pounds ($490 million).
Atlas Iron may also attract attention after the
Australian Financial Review said commodities and mining giant
Glencore had bought out one of Atlas's major
debtholders.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)