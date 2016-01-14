SYDNEY, Jan 15 New Zealand shares opened higher
on Friday while their Australian counterparts are set to follow
suit, recovering from a steep fall in the previous session
thanks to an inspiring performance on Wall Street.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.44
percent, or 26.75 points, to 6,136.04 in early trade.
Pointing to a positive start, Australia's share price index
futures rose 0.9 percent to 4,921.0, an 11.6-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark slumped to its lowest since July 2013 on
Thursday, before closing the session down 1.6 percent.
U.S. stocks rebounded as investors snapped up battered
shares including those in the energy sector, while financials
rose after upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
