SYDNEY, Jan 15 New Zealand shares opened higher on Friday while their Australian counterparts are set to follow suit, recovering from a steep fall in the previous session thanks to an inspiring performance on Wall Street. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.44 percent, or 26.75 points, to 6,136.04 in early trade. Pointing to a positive start, Australia's share price index futures rose 0.9 percent to 4,921.0, an 11.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark slumped to its lowest since July 2013 on Thursday, before closing the session down 1.6 percent. U.S. stocks rebounded as investors snapped up battered shares including those in the energy sector, while financials rose after upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Janet Lawrence)