SYDNEY, Jan 20 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Wednesday, losing nearly half the gains achieved in the
previous session.
The local share price index futures eased 0.3
percent to 4,829.0, a 74-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO. The benchmark rose 0.74 percent on
Tuesday, a day after hitting a 2-1/2 year closing low.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little
changed in early trade.
(Reporting by Colin Packham)