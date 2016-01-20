SYDNEY, Jan 21 Australian shares look set to
fall at the open as an endless slide in oil prices and steep
losses across equity markets globally keep risk assets out of
favour.
The local share price index futures were trading at
4,815 to be at a 26-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close.
The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday to hit a fresh
2-1/2 year trough as slumping commodity prices dragged on
resource companies.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell almost
1 percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)