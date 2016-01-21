MELBOURNE, Jan 22 Australian shares are set to
climb on Friday, taking their cue from a rally on Wall Street
and rebounds in oil and metals prices on hints of more monetary
stimulus in Europe, which also helped to push up New Zealand
stocks.
Australian share price index futures rose 0.5
percent to 4,851, pointing to a firmer start in the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on
Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent, or 11 points, to 6,091.97 in early trade.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kevin Liffey)