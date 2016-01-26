SYDNEY, Jan 27 Australian stocks could open higher on Wednesday following a rebound on Wall Street and with energy firms set to benefit from a jump in oil prices. Stock index futures rose 1.1 percent to 4,953, but were still at a 53.6-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark closed 1.8 percent higher in the last session, ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open around 2.8 percent lower after its U.S. ADRs leapt 6 percent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent in early trade to touch its highest in three weeks. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Tom Brown)