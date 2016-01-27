SYDNEY, Jan 28 Australian shares faced further pressure on Thursday after Wall Street took a late spill, though a bounce in oil and some key commodity prices could support resource stocks. The local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent, putting them at a 63-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday to end at 4,946. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.14 percent in early trade. Wall Street dropped sharply on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve frustrated investors hoping for a strong sign it might scale back future interest rate hikes because of recent financial and economic turmoil. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Heneghan)