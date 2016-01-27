SYDNEY, Jan 28 Australian shares faced further
pressure on Thursday after Wall Street took a late spill, though
a bounce in oil and some key commodity prices could support
resource stocks.
The local share price index futures fell 0.6
percent, putting them at a 63-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent
on Wednesday to end at 4,946.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.14 percent in early trade.
Wall Street dropped sharply on Wednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve frustrated investors hoping for a strong sign it
might scale back future interest rate hikes because of recent
financial and economic turmoil.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Heneghan)