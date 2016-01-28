MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Australian stocks face a flat start, in line with New Zealand, with a jump in oil prices set to boost the energy sector, while concerns about U.S. growth following a sharp drop in durable goods orders may hold back gains. Giving mixed signals, local share price index futures climbed 0.3 percent to 4,939 to sit at a 37.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 3.9 points to 6,145.76 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans)