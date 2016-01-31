BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says had held discussions with Engaged Capital to reach resolution - SEC Filing
* Rent-A-Center inc - board, management have held discussions with engaged capital to maintain a constructive dialogue and reach a resolution
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian stocks are set to open up nearly 1 percent on Monday, drawing support from strong gains on Wall Street. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,002 to sit at a 2.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.26 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by Louise Heavens)
DAKAR, May 22 Gambian authorities have seized assets including 86 bank accounts and 131 properties linked to former president Yahya Jammeh, an official said on Monday, as an investigation into the veteran ruler's wealth gathers pace.