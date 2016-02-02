SYDNEY, Feb 3 New Zealand stocks fell on
Wednesday while their Australian counterparts are set to follow
suit, tracking a negative lead from Wall Street with weakness in
oil prices likely to hit energy shares hard.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 35.81
points, or 0.58 percent, to 6,144.27 in early trade.
Pointing to a soft open, Australia's share price index
futures dropped 1.4 percent to 4,873.0, a 120.3-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The
benchmark closed 1.0 percent lower on Tuesday.
U.S. crude skidded 5.5 percent as hopes of a deal to
curb one of the worst supply gluts in history continued to fade.
(Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)