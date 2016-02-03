SYDNEY, Feb 4 Australian shares have a chance at a much-needed rebound on Thursday after a sharp reversal in the U.S. dollar boosted commodity prices and gave a late lift to Wall Street. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent to 4,857. That was still a 19 point discount to the cash index but missed much of the late rise on Wall Street. The S&P/ASX 200 index had a tough session on Wednesday, shedding 2.3 percent to 4,876.8 in its largest one-day drop since last September. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.13 percent to 6,141.22. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alison Williams)