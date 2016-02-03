SYDNEY, Feb 4 Australian shares have a chance at
a much-needed rebound on Thursday after a sharp reversal in the
U.S. dollar boosted commodity prices and gave a late lift to
Wall Street.
The local share price index futures rose 0.7
percent to 4,857. That was still a 19 point discount to the cash
index but missed much of the late rise on Wall Street.
The S&P/ASX 200 index had a tough session on
Wednesday, shedding 2.3 percent to 4,876.8 in its largest
one-day drop since last September.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up
0.13 percent to 6,141.22.
