MELBOURNE, Feb 5 Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, with investors wary ahead of the onslaught of half-year results, however mining stocks are poised for a second day of strong gains on higher iron ore, copper and gold prices. Pointing to a weaker start, local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to sit at a 61.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.9 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 3.2 points to 6,140.91 in early trade. Top miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rocketed more than 10 percent in London overnight and are poised to open more than 3 percent higher on the Australian market. Whitehaven Coal is due to report its half-year results on Friday, with it expected to deliver earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation between A$100 million and A$105 million.