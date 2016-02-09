SYDNEY, Feb 10 New Zealand stocks found a steadier footing on Wednesday, a day after suffering their biggest fall in over four months, while a slew of corporate results will decide the fate of the Australian market. New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index drifted up 0.04 percent, or 2.36 points, to 6,073.68 in early trade. It skidded 1.3 percent on Tuesday, its worst day since late September. Pointing to a subdued start for Australia, share price index futures inched up 0.1 percent to 4,778.0, a 197.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slumped 2.9 percent on Tuesday. A lot, however, will depend on whether earnings from the likes of Commonwealth Bank of Australia surprise on the upside or disappoint. Analysts expect Commonwealth Bank to post its slowest half-yearly revenue growth since June 2014, as one of the world's most profitable banking sectors comes under pressure across multiple fronts. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua)