SYDNEY, Feb 10 New Zealand stocks found a
steadier footing on Wednesday, a day after suffering their
biggest fall in over four months, while a slew of corporate
results will decide the fate of the Australian market.
New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index drifted up 0.04
percent, or 2.36 points, to 6,073.68 in early trade. It skidded
1.3 percent on Tuesday, its worst day since late September.
Pointing to a subdued start for Australia, share price index
futures inched up 0.1 percent to 4,778.0, a 197.4-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark slumped 2.9 percent on Tuesday.
A lot, however, will depend on whether earnings from the
likes of Commonwealth Bank of Australia surprise on the
upside or disappoint.
Analysts expect Commonwealth Bank to post its slowest
half-yearly revenue growth since June 2014, as one of the
world's most profitable banking sectors comes under pressure
across multiple fronts.
