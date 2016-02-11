MELBOURNE, Feb 12 Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday amid worldwide investor jitters with the banks under pressure and resources stocks set to drop after world No. 2 miner Rio Tinto warned 2016 would be tougher than last year. Pointing to a weaker opening, local share price index futures fell to 4,731.0 to sit at a 1.9 percent discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.95 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1 percent to 5,926.21 in early trade. Investors will be closely watching Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens' testimony to parliament on Friday for insight into the turmoil in global markets and the outlook for global growth. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)