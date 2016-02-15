MELBOURNE, Feb 16 Australian shares are set to
open a touch higher on Tuesday, as did New Zealand shares, with
results from heavyweights National Australia Bank and blood
products maker CSL Ltd likely to steer the market.
Local share price index futures gave mixed signals,
rising 0.6 percent to 4,812.0 to sit at a 31.5-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
rose 1.64 precent on Monday.
Rising iron ore and metals prices will support mining
stocks, while continued talk of possible OPEC production cuts
should support oil and gas stocks.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 6,054.53 in early trade.
National Australia Bank, Australia's biggest
lender, reported an 8 percent rise in first quarter unaudited
cash profit to A$1.7 billion ($1.21 billion).
CSL reported a 4 percent rise in net profit to $719
million for the first half of the 2016 financial year, bolstered
by strong sales growth in all of its plasma therapy product
groups.
