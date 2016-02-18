SYDNEY, Feb 19 Australian stocks are poised to open lower on Friday, edging down after touching a two-week high in the previous session. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 4932.0, a 60.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 2.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.21 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by John Stonestreet)