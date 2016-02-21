SYDNEY, Feb 22 Australian shares are set for a
quiet start on Monday, tracking a flat session on Wall Street,
but natural resources stocks could receive a boost from a rise
in metal prices.
Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
around 1 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs.
Local share price index futures, at 4,919, were
unchanged from the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
on Friday.
The benchmark jumped nearly 4 percent last week, reversing
the previous week's losses.
Earnings season continues with Boart Longyear,
Bluescope Steel, UGL, NIB and Spark
Infrastructure due to release results.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged lower
in early trade, having jumped 3.5 percent last week.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kevin Liffey)