MELBOURNE, Feb 26 Australian shares are set to
open a touch higher on Friday, buoyed by gains offshore and with
energy stocks climbing on hopes major oil producers may agree to
cut output, but a profit warning from supermarket Woolworths
could hurt the market.
Local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent to
4,871.0 to sit at 10.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on
Thursday after two days in the red.
Woolworths Ltd may get thumped after slashing its
interim dividend and promoting its supermarkets chief to the top
job while warning it does not expect much improvement in
supermarket sales in the second half of the 2016 financial year.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 6,208.7 in early trade.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans)