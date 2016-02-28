SYDNEY, Feb 29 New Zealand stocks opened a touch firmer on Monday while their Australian counterparts are set to follow suit though many will be looking for fresh inspiration after a weekend meeting of G20 policymakers ended with no new action to spur global growth. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent, or 11.8 points, to 6,236.75 in early trade. It was at its highest level in nearly two months. Pointing to a pedestrian start for Australia, share price index futures drifted up 0.1 percent to 4,860.0, a 20-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slid 1.5 percent last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua)