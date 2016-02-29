BRIEF-M.W. Trade Q1 net profit falls to 1.4 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MELBOURNE, March 1 Australian shares are set to open a touch lower on Tuesday, but mining stocks should help limit losses, buoyed by China's move to boost growth and expectations of no near term U.S. rate rises. New Zealand shares rose in early trade. Local share price index futures pointed to a slightly weaker opening, slipping 0.2 percent to 4,862.0, an 18.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was flat on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 6,252.55 in early trade, with A2 Milk leading the way, up 4 percent. Australia's Reserve Bank is expected to leave the cash rate at a record low 2.0 percent on Tuesday but maintain the option to ease later if necessary. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Alison Williams)
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank would "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.