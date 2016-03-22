SYDNEY, March 23 Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Wednesday as market sentiment turned negative after deadly bomb attacks hit Brussels airport and a rush-hour Metro train in the Belgian capital. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 10.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was near unchanged in early trade. (Reporting by Colin Packham)