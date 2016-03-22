BRIEF-Connectone Bancorp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Connectone Bancorp Inc says Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 23 Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Wednesday as market sentiment turned negative after deadly bomb attacks hit Brussels airport and a rush-hour Metro train in the Belgian capital. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 10.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was near unchanged in early trade. (Reporting by Colin Packham)
FRANKFURT, May 16 Stada Arzneimittel AG , the German drug company that has received an agreed takeover bid from buyout firms Bain and Cinven, on Tuesday said it had not been notified of any rival offer in the works.