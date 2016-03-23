SYDNEY, March 24 Australian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday following a negative lead from Wall Street, with energy shares likely to be hit hard after a steep fall in oil prices. Pointing to a lower open, share price index futures fell 0.7 percent to 5,098.0, a 44.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark eased 0.5 percent on Wednesday. Defying a weaker global environment, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index set a fresh all-time high of 6,692.08. It was last at 6,679.61, up 0.16 percent, or 10.74 points. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Chris Reese)