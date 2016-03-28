BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 29 Australian stocks are likely to open with a subdued tone on Tuesday markets reopen following a four-day holiday break and after an uninspired session on Wall Street. Local stock index futures edged 0.2 percent lower to 5,069.0, a 15.2-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday. The benchmark index fell to its lowest in three weeks in the last session. It has slipped 4 percent so far this year. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady in early trade, hovering near a record peak touched last week. The benchmark has gained 5.3 percent in the past three months. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: