SYDNEY, March 30 Australian shares are poised to
open higher for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday,
rebounding from a near one-month low touched in the previous
session.
The local share price index futures rose 0.7
percent to 5,026, a 22.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark index closed 1.6 percent
lower on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little
changed in early trade.
(Reporting by Colin Packham)