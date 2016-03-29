SYDNEY, March 30 Australian shares are poised to open higher for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday, rebounding from a near one-month low touched in the previous session. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,026, a 22.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index closed 1.6 percent lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham)