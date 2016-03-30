SYDNEY, March 31 Australian shares looked set to open a shade firmer on Thursday as the prospect of slower rate rises in the United States gave a boost to Wall Street, though weakness in the banking sector could limit any bounce. The local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent, a 25-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended Wednesday little changed as persistent pressure on banking stocks offset gains elsewhere. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.25 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by James Dalgleish)