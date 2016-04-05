SYDNEY, April 6 Australian shares were set to drop for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as local banks remain under pressure and after Wall Street took a spill ahead of what is expected to be a tough U.S. earnings season. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 34-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 1.4 percent on Tuesday to hit a one-month low at 4,924.4. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was off 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)