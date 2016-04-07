BRIEF-Shree Securities approves re-appointment of Swapna Jain as CFO
* Says approved re-appointment of Swapna Jain as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares are set for a weak start on Friday, tracking Wall Street lower on renewed worries about global growth. The local share price index futures slipped about 1 percent to 4,898 points, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Thursday. The index, which has already lost more than 2 percent in April, is set for its third consecutive weekly drop this week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index pulled back from gains made in the previous sessions to further drift away from a record level of 6,765.88 points hit earlier in the week. At 2255 GMT, the index was down 0.27 percent at 6,736.86 points. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Says approved re-appointment of Swapna Jain as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 22 Germany and France have agreed to set up a working group that will come up with proposals by July to strengthen the euro zone, their finance ministers said on Monday after their first meeting since the election of Emmanuel Macron as French president.