SYDNEY, April 11 Australian shares were set to
start the week on a firm note on Monday, after a commodity rally
boosted Wall Street with local natural resources stocks likely
to lead gains.
The local share price index futures edged 0.1
percent lower, a 5.6-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark
lost 1.2 percent last week and hit a one-month low in the last
session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady
in early trade, not far from a record peak touched earlier in
the month. It rose 0.3 percent last week, the eighth consecutive
week of gains.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)