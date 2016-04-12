SYDNEY, April 13 New Zealand shares got off to a
buoyant start on Wednesday, while their Australian peers were
set to follow suit after an inspiring performance on Wall
Street, with higher oil prices likely to fuel demand for energy
stocks.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.24
percent, or 15.99 points, to 6,742.00 in early trade.
Pointing to a firm open, Australia's stock index futures
rose 0.8 percent to 4,993.0, a 17.4-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed
0.9 percent higher on Tuesday.
