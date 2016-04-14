SYDNEY, April 15 Australian shares are likely to post muted gains on Friday, tracking lacklustre trading in global markets with focus on a slew of economic data from China due later in the day. Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent overnight, sitting at a 13.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index. The benchmark rose 1.3 percent on Thursday, its third straight session of gains. The Reserve Bank of Australia releases its semi-annual Financial Stability Review later in the day. Shareholders of Morgan Stanley-linked office block company Investa Office Fund to vote on a A$2.5 billion buyout by Australia's DEXUS Property Group. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 6,821.74 points on Friday after hitting a record high in the previous session. (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)