SYDNEY, April 19 Australian shares are set to
gain on Tuesday, tracking a rise on Wall Street, with rising
commodity prices likely to support natural resource stocks.
Global mining giant BHP Billiton is expected to
open 3.2 percent higher based on the closing of its U.S. ADRs,
while investors digested Rio Tinto's production report
released earlier in the session.
Local share price index futures rose 1 percent to
5,182.0, which was a 44.9-point premium to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark
fell 0.4 percent in the last session, but was still within sight
of a peak of 5,216.2 touched last month.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened
steady at 6,853.25 points, having touched a fresh record high of
6,855.39 on Monday.
