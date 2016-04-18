SYDNEY, April 19 Australian shares are set to gain on Tuesday, tracking a rise on Wall Street, with rising commodity prices likely to support natural resource stocks. Global mining giant BHP Billiton is expected to open 3.2 percent higher based on the closing of its U.S. ADRs, while investors digested Rio Tinto's production report released earlier in the session. Local share price index futures rose 1 percent to 5,182.0, which was a 44.9-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent in the last session, but was still within sight of a peak of 5,216.2 touched last month. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened steady at 6,853.25 points, having touched a fresh record high of 6,855.39 on Monday. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)