Indonesia sets a cap on how much foreign cash can be carried in
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
SYDNEY, April 22 Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday following a negative lead from Wall Street, with investors likely to lock in some profits after three straight sessions of gains. Pointing to a lower open, share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,228.0, a 44.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Thursday to its highest close so far this year. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent to 6,882.5 in early trade, pulling away from a record high of 6,917.57 set on Thursday. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt should make it easier to do business and try harder to attract direct investment if it is to make progress towards economic recovery after passing its first review from the International Monetary Fund, economists say.