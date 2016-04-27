SYDNEY, April 28 Australian shares looked set to
open firmer on Thursday as gains on Wall Street and a jump in
oil prices aided risk sentiment, while speculation grew that
domestic interest rates would be cut next week.
The local share price index futures rose 1.0
percent to a 19-point premium over the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on
Wednesday, dragged in part by weakness in banking stocks.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped a
slight 0.1 percent in early trade after the country's central
bank skipped a chance to cut interest rates, though it did say
further easing might be required.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Chris Reese)