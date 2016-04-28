SYDNEY, April 29 Australian shares were expected to open flat on Friday as a weaker lead from Wall Street created downward pressure, while gains in key commodity prices overnight provided support for resources stocks. The local share price index futures was down 8.0 points at 5,193.0, a 32.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 17.7 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,807.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)